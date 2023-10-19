Four Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Miami County

Creative costumes, candy and crisp autumn air are some of the hallmarks of Halloween—and you’ll find them all in Miami County. Several family-friendly events are planned for Halloween weekend.

Hometown Halloween in Troy



Costumes take center stage at this annual event in downtown Troy on Saturday, Oct. 28. The popular Hometown Halloween features a costume contest, costume parade and trick or treating. Hosted by the Troy Noon Optimists, the costume contest includes categories of best family costume, best pet costume and best costume for age groups, 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-11.

Those participating in the costume contest should gather at the Hobart Government Center from 8:30 to 9 a.m., and judging takes place at 9 a.m. After judging, the costumed participants will walk to Prouty Plaza for an awards presentation. Trick or treating takes place at participating downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to noon.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Downtown Troy

More information: Visit Troy Main Street

Haunted Woods at Brukner Nature Center



Haunted houses and haunted trails are a staple of Halloween activities—and Brukner Nature Center offers a child-friendly version.

Geared especially for preschool and elementary school-aged children, the Haunted Woods evening includes a 50-minute guided walk, live wildlife and costumed characters. Trail guides lead groups of 20 people along a luminary-lit trail that includes stations where children and their families can learn about wildlife.

Walks begin at 6 p.m. and leave in 10-minute intervals. Participants are reminded to bring flashlights and to dress for the weather. Advanced tickets are required.

When: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, Oct. 28

Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Where: Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy.

For more information: Visit Brukner Nature Center

RIP Run 5K



If you want to focus on fitness rather than candy, then the RIP 5K Run/Walk is a great choice. This annual event starts and ends on Forest Avenue in front of Fountain Park in Piqua and goes through Forest Hill Cemetery. The family-friendly walk/run includes an optional costume contest. An adult and child costume contest winner will be selected.

Proceeds from the run/walk benefit the Piqua Cross Country Team. Pre-registration ends on Oct. 22, and entries are also taken the day of the run.

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua

For more information: Register here

Corn Maze at Lost Creek Reserve



Corn mazes are a favorite activity of fall—and Halloween weekend marks the last weekend the free maze is offered at Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve near Troy. Walk through the paths in the cornfield at your own pace and see if you can navigate your way out of the maze. The maze is open daily through Sunday, Oct. 29.

When: 8 a.m. to sunset daily through Sunday, Oct. 29

Where: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. St. Rt. 41, Troy

For more information: Visit Miami County Park District



Find More Local Halloween Happenings

While these are some of our favorite Halloween happenings, more Halloween events are happening throughout Miami County during late October. Make sure you check out our events page for more Halloween events.

