Looking for unique exhibits to explore in Miami County? Look no further. Checkout these free historic and fine art exhibits year round at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center!

Western Ohio Watercolor Society: August 25- October 15, 2023

Visit the Western Ohio Watercolor Society 2023 Members’ Show. 89 paintings by 34 artists.

Christmas Celebrations: December 3, 2023 – January 7, 2024

Over 20 decorators will re-envision and re-do every room and hall with a twinkling, sparkling, fantastic trove of decor ideas filling every corner of the three-story mansion. The 2023 decor is themed “Christmas Celebrations.”

Glass: Versatile & Timeless: January 12– February 11, 2024

Artwork by group of independent glass artists from Dayton, including Liz Shinn, Margie Grove, Sarah Wrona, and Yvonne Stills.

Young Masters: February 16- April 7, 2024

The annual exhibit features selected artwork of local students in grades K – 12.

Portraits In-The-Round: April 12 – May 19, 2024

This exhibit features works by the Hayner Center’s Portrait & Figure Study Group who have been meeting at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center for over 15 years.

Whimsical Drawings by Dawn Babylon: July 5 – August 25, 2024

Dawn Babylon’s imagination and skill come together to create the most interesting creatures drawn with watercolor marker.

Paintings by Charles Wright: August 30 – October 6, 2024

Charles Wright is a regional artist who works in acrylic and oil. He was the Best in Show winner in the 2022 Master Works Remixed Competition at the Hayner Center.

Works by Kalleen Smith: October 11 – December 1, 2024

Local artist Kalleen Smith paints a variety of subject matter in both large and small formats. She is part of the Hayner Center’s Portrait & Figure Study Group.

Here We Come a Wassailing: December 8 , 2024 – January 5, 2025

Tour the Hayner Mansion’s annual holiday decorations.

Hayner Cultural Center is located in Troy and open daily. For more information and to stay up to date on all Hayner Exhibits click HERE

The post Hayner Cultural Center Exhibits appeared first on Home Grown Great.