Looking for that perfect holiday drink? Whether it be a cocktail or coffee, Miami County has a variety of options for you to get your festive fix.

Twenty One Barrels-Bradford

Twenty One Barrels has a variety of seasonal cider, cocktails, and wines for you to try. Flavors include sugar cookie cider, frosted cranberry, and more!

A.M. Scott Distillery-Troy

Enjoy holiday flavors from A.M. Scott including peppermint, toasted marshmallow, and cinnabun vodka!

Winans- Piqua & Troy

Warm up with a festive drink from Winans Chocolate & Coffee Co. Flavors include sugar cookie, eggnogg, or nutcracker latte, peppermint mochas, and frosty mint oreo frapp!

Savor winter flavors like cranapple and the Christmas ale at Moeller Brewbarn in Troy.

Glacier View Coffee- Covington

It’s peppermint season at Glacier View! Enjoy all sorts of peppermint drinks including lattes and hot chocolate.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.- Piqua

Stop in at Crooked Handle for a glass of Krooked Kringle, an amber winter ale, or grab a six pack to go!

Purebred Coffee Co.- Troy

Have you stopped in at Purebred to check out their new food menu? You should! enjoy one of their new food items as well as a holiday drink selection that includes peppermint mocha, honey bourbon cappuccino, and peppermint hot chocolate.

