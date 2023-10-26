*This blog post is part of a partnership with Brandy Gleason of Gleason Family Adventures and Ohio Road Trips.



As the frosty embrace of winter draws near, the communities surrounding Troy, Ohio, come alive with the enchantment of the holiday season. Begin planning a Christmas getaway to enjoy this special time of the year. The warmth of holiday traditions and the wonder of the season await you in these picturesque communities.

Best Drive-Through Christmas Lights in Troy, Ohio

Holiday Lights invites you to experience the magic of the holiday season as you drive through a winter wonderland with over 60 dazzling light displays, many of which are animated! The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through enchanting woods and charming farm lanes, past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. This is an enchanted drive-through you won’t want to miss, so make it a part of your holiday traditions.



Tip: Visit Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends from November to the end of December.

Experience the Grand Illumination: A Magical Start to the Holiday Season

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season by joining Troy Main Street for their annual Grand Illumination Christmas Tree Lighting event in the heart of downtown. This cherished tradition brings the community together in anticipation of the festive season. Watch in awe as the Christmas tree is illuminated with a warm and inviting glow while the arrival of Santa Claus himself fills the air with excitement and joy. To add a touch of timeless charm, indulge in horse and carriage rides through the streets, creating cherished memories with loved ones. The festivities promise much more, offering an unforgettable evening full of holiday spirit for all to enjoy.



Tip: The Grand Illumination event is always the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Christmas Fun in Tipp City

Join shoppers for a Yuletide Winters Gathering in the charming town of Tipp City, Ohio! As the hint of snowflakes swirls in the air, merriment seekers take in the scent of freshly baked cookies as they experience an enchanting winter wonderland. Nestled in the heart of this picturesque town, the gathering will transport you to a bygone era, with the main street adorned with twinkling lights and the cozy warmth of holiday cheer all around. Enjoy the Christmas cheer as they light up the Yuletide tree, accompanied by live music and carolers spreading the joy of the season. Delight in seeing horse-drawn carriages strolling through the (hopefully) snowy streets while children’s laughter and rosy cheeks brighten the night as they watch the horses prance by. This event promises to be a true celebration of community and the spirit of the season, and you might even meet the Grinch as you stroll the town.

Tip: Yultide Winters Gathering is always held the 2nd weekend in November.

Tippecanoe Christmas in the Village

Every year, on the first Saturday in December, Tipp City opens the doors to select homes artfully decorated for the Christmas Season by curated designers for their Tippecanoe Christmas in the Village. Take the evening to walk through the splendor of the season, be entertained by live music, and visit with the home owners, making new friends and visiting with old ones.

Picture Perfect Christmas Events in Piqua

Get ready to be swept away by the enchantment of the Holiday Horse Parade in Piqua! Picture a scene straight out of a holiday storybook, where horse-drawn carriages are hitched to elaborate displays, and riders adorned with a mesmerizing array of holiday lights come together to brighten up Main Street in a radiant procession. The town will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with elaborately decorated streets and trees providing the perfect backdrop for this heartwarming, family-friendly event. It’s a spectacle that embodies the true spirit of the season, where the magic of the holidays comes to life in the most charming and delightful way.

Tip: Piqua’s Holiday Horse Parade is a yearly event; check the website for up-to-date information.

Shop, Dine, and Delight at Christmas on the Green: Piqua’s Premier Holiday Event

Enjoy the warmth and wonder of the holiday season at Christmas on the Green, a cherished community festival hosted by Mainstreet Piqua. Celebrating over two decades of tradition, this event occurs in December in the heart of Piqua, Ohio. The festivities unfold in front of the historic Fort Piqua Plaza, and at the center of the celebration is the beloved caroling to spread cheer during the holidays. The event offers a delightful range of activities for the whole family. Take a carriage ride around the town center for a small fee. Then, delight your taste buds with a variety of food options, including downtown restaurants and food trucks, offering a variety of selections. As you explore the festivities, take advantage of the opportunity to shop for unique holiday gifts at downtown businesses.

Christmas Hometown in Covington

The charming Village of Covingtont transforms into a winter wonderland for their much-anticipated Covington Hometown Christmas event. The night’s highlight is undoubtedly the vibrant festive parade, meandering through the picturesque streets, creating a spectacle not to be missed. As the evening unfolds, the air will come alive with the sweet sounds of holiday music, starting at 6 PM from a stage and tent nestled in the Marias Parking Lot at the corner of Wright and High Street. For those seeking a special visit with Santa and delicious snacks, this is the place to be. A festive treat awaits as horse-drawn carriage rides beckon you from 5:30 PM to 7 PM, inviting you to explore the enchanting downtown. Thoughtfully adorned with holiday cheer, window displays will grace the downtown area, adding a touch of holiday magic to every corner. Visit the vendors offering delightful treasures while an irresistible food truck will tempt your taste buds on Wright Street during the evening. And to cap off this memorable evening, a magnificent tree lighting ceremony will take place at 8 PM, casting a warm and inviting glow at the corner of Wright Street and High Street. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for this one-night-only holiday display in Covington!

Browse the Festive Streets of West Milton

Each year in November, Downtown West Milton promises to be a magical spectacle during the holidays. Plan to spend the day shopping at the local stores and supporting the local vendors; enter to win delightful prizes and indulge in delicious treats. Then, in December, come for the annual Christmas Tree lighting. Holiday fun can be found with free carriage rides, a visit from Santa himself, and the comforting warmth of hot chocolate and delightful eats.

As the holiday season draws near, the communities in and around Troy, Ohio, come alive with enchanting events that capture the true essence of this magical time of year. From the sparkling drive-through Christmas lights in Troy that will fill your heart with wonder to the grand illumination of the Christmas tree in downtown Troy, where the spirit of the season comes to life with Santa’s arrival, these traditions are bound to create cherished memories for you and your loved ones. Each community welcomes you to embrace the magic of the holidays, offering a delightful range of experiences and traditions to brighten your season. Stay for the weekend and have a Christmas getaway in Miami County that will create warm memories that will last a lifetime.

Tip: Book a festive holiday stay at one of the well-appointed hotels in Troy, Ohio to make it a perfect Christmas getaway.

Brandy Gleason is the CEO of Gleason Media, LLC. , chief writer at Gleason Family Adventure, and creator of the Ohio Road Trips Facebook group. She has written three books, 100 Things to Do in Ohio’s Amish Country Before You Die, and co-wrote the Ohio section of Midwest Road Trip Adventures and Midwest State Parks, and 100 Things to Do in Ohio Before You Die will be released in 2024. She has spoken at National Conventions on education and conferences on travel, was a brand ambassador for THOR industries in 2021, and is currently a Heartland RVs brand ambassador.

Brandy loves to travel and explore and has a passion for the environment, sustainability, and the outdoors. She buckles up for a road trip any time she can, and her driving force behind her writing and social media is to encourage others to find their own adventures. One of her favorite quotes is “In order to write about life first you must live it.” by Ernest Hemingway, and she fully embraces each day.

