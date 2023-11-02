With the weather getting colder, it’s time to look for indoor activities to keep warm. Look no further than Miami County!

Golf Simulator at Long Shots -Troy

Long Shot’s indoor golf simulator offers a fun and interactive way to play golf regardless of the weather. It features a wide variety of courses from around the world, and is is available for groups, events, corporate outings, parties, or just to keep your swing in shape! Open Tuesday-Sunday, reservations for simulator are required.

Ice or Roller Skating

Looking for something to get you moving and out of the house in this cold weather? Check out Hobart Arena’s public skating! Admission is $7 per person plus $3 for skate rental if needed. Ice skating not your thing? Visit 36 Skate Club in Piqua for roller skating!

Duckpin Bowling at Tipp City Pizza

Duckpin Bowling is a variation of standard 10-pin bowling. It is a shorter lane, smaller ball, and lighter pins. There are 10 lanes available on a first come first serve basis with up to 8 people per lane. Lanes are rented for 1-hour segments, $5-$7 per person. You do not need any special equipment or bowling shoes. Grab a pizza or two and try your skills at duckpin bowling!

Arts & Crafts

Channel your inner artist and crafty side to create ma sterpieces for your home with your friends. Try your hand at making pottery at Artistic Earth Pottery. At Studio 14 you can pick an already created pottery piece and paint it to make it your own. Board & Brush Creative Studio in Tipp City will turn you into a “DIY Master”, make your own personalized wood sign as the instructors show you how to distress, sand, stain, and paint your design.

For more activities and things to do in Miami County check out homegrowngreat.com.

