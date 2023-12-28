Looking to get out of the house to celebrate the new year? Check out some of the events and parties happening through out Miami County on New Years eve.

36 Skate Club-Piqua

Visit 36 Skate Club in Piqua for a New Years eve full of rollerskating, pizza, games, hats, horns, and more! Can’t make it New Years Eve? Visit on New Years day from 2pm-5pm to get your skating fix.

Brunch at the Brew Barn- Moeller Brew Barn Troy



Moeller’s weekly brunch falls on New Years Eve this week! Enjoy a brunch buffet and bloody mary bar at he brew barn form 10am-2pm.

Roaring 1920s New Years Eve Masquerade Ball- Piqua Center

Get ready to step back in time and experience the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties at Piqua Center’s New Years Eve Masquerade Ball! Enjoy music, costume contest, dinner, drinks, 360 photobooth and more!

White out Party at Liquid Lounge- Piqua



Liquid Lounge in Piqua celebrates its first New Year’s White out party!! Visit them for good drinks, good food, good times, and good vibes!

Gatsby Party at Crafted & Cured- Troy



Bring in the new year at Crafted & Cured with a Great Gatsby themed NYE party! Both the first and second floor bars will be open and serving from 6pm-1am with complimentary light hors d oeuvres.

Piqua Fireworks

The City of Piqua is excited to announce the return of the Piqua New Year’s Eve Firework Show! This extraordinary fireworks display will begin at midnight on December 31, 2023.

