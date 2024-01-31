NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Have you just picked up your old Motorola phone and reset it to factory settings, then found that you have to enter the Google account credentials to access the device? Or perhaps you have bought a second-hand Motorola phone and the previous owner reset it without removing the Google account. No matter what the scenario is, you won't be able to access the home screen and enjoy all the features of your Motorola phone, says iToolab.