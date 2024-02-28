In celebration of March being National Reading Month, here are some great places in Miami County, Ohio for finding the perfect read! Miami County is home to a variety of independent bookstores, each offering a unique selection of books, new and old, from bestsellers to niche genres. Local bookshops provide a cozy and personalized atmosphere, fostering a sense of community among avid readers. Around About Books 8 West Main Street – Troy Two floors of quality used books and collector items. AroundAboutBooks.com Browse Awhile Books 118 East Main Street – Tipp City Gently used books, out of print and current
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Six months ago iSport360 partnered with Stack Sports to launch a free weekly newsletter which has now become the largest sports parenting newsletter in youth sports today. With 3.5 million sports parent readers, many of whom are also coaches and sports organizers, the newsletter focuses on helping families play more and worry less. The curated newsletter includes stories about understanding the sports parent psyche, helping coaches and parents work together, nurturing empowered young athletes, nutrition and hydration for a healthy athlete, supporting players' physical and mental health, and so much more.
SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, today announced the release of pricing indications for the to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities (TBAs) used by mortgage lenders to hedge their open mortgage pipelines. TBA indications improve transparency in illiquid market segments and act as a key reference point on lenders' unique executions - critical data for generating accurate front-end borrower pricing.
