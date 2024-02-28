In celebration of March being National Reading Month, here are some great places in Miami County, Ohio for finding the perfect read!

Miami County is home to a variety of independent bookstores, each offering a unique selection of books, new and old, from bestsellers to niche genres. Local bookshops provide a cozy and personalized atmosphere, fostering a sense of community among avid readers.

Around About Books

8 West Main Street – Troy

Two floors of quality used books and collector items.

AroundAboutBooks.com

Browse Awhile Books

118 East Main Street – Tipp City

Gently used books, out of print and current titles.

BrowseAwhileBookshop.com



Jay and Mary’s Book Center

1201 C Experiment Farm Road – Troy

New books, magazines, calendars and gift items.

JayAndMarysBooks.com



Additionally, Miami County features well-equipped libraries that serve as hubs for knowledge and exploration. The libraries not only house extensive collections but also host events, book clubs, and educational programs, enriching the cultural fabric of the community.

JR CLARKE PUBLIC LIBRARY 102 E. Spring St., Covington 937-473-2226

MILTON-UNION PUBLIC LIBRARY 560 S. Main St., West Milton 937-698-5515

OAKES-BEITMAN MEMORIAL LIBRARY 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill 937-676-2731

PIQUA PUBLIC LIBRARY 116 W. High St., Piqua 937-773-6753

TIPP CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY 11 E. Main St., Tipp City 937-667-3826

TROY LOCAL HISTORY LIBRARY 100 W. Main St., Troy, 937-335-4082

TROY-MIAMI COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY 419 W. Main St., Troy 937-339-0502

TROY-MIAMI COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY MAKER LAB 510 W. Water St., Troy (in the Hobart Government Center)937-703-4275

Whether patrons seek the latest novels, historical archives, or a quiet space for study, Miami County’s bookstores and libraries contribute to the intellectual vitality of the region.

The post A Bookworm’s Paradise appeared first on Home Grown Great.