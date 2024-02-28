Call: (937) 912-4519
Subscribe
Search
HomeTipp City NewsTipp BusinessA Bookworm’s Paradise

A Bookworm’s Paradise

Tipp BusinessTravel and Tourism

Published on

By Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau
spot_img

In celebration of March being National Reading Month, here are some great places in Miami County, Ohio for finding the perfect read!

Miami County is home to a variety of independent bookstores, each offering a unique selection of books, new and old, from bestsellers to niche genres. Local bookshops provide a cozy and personalized atmosphere, fostering a sense of community among avid readers.

Around About Books
8 West Main Street – Troy
Two floors of quality used books and collector items.
AroundAboutBooks.com

Browse Awhile Books
118 East Main Street – Tipp City
Gently used books, out of print and current titles.
BrowseAwhileBookshop.com

Jay and Mary’s Book Center
1201 C Experiment Farm Road – Troy
New books, magazines, calendars and gift items.
JayAndMarysBooks.com

Additionally, Miami County features well-equipped libraries that serve as hubs for knowledge and exploration. The libraries not only house extensive collections but also host events, book clubs, and educational programs, enriching the cultural fabric of the community.

JR CLARKE PUBLIC LIBRARY 102 E. Spring St., Covington 937-473-2226

MILTON-UNION PUBLIC LIBRARY 560 S. Main St., West Milton 937-698-5515

OAKES-BEITMAN MEMORIAL LIBRARY 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill 937-676-2731

PIQUA PUBLIC LIBRARY 116 W. High St., Piqua 937-773-6753

TIPP CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY 11 E. Main St., Tipp City 937-667-3826

TROY LOCAL HISTORY LIBRARY 100 W. Main St., Troy, 937-335-4082

TROY-MIAMI COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY 419 W. Main St., Troy 937-339-0502

TROY-MIAMI COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY MAKER LAB 510 W. Water St., Troy (in the Hobart Government Center)937-703-4275

Whether patrons seek the latest novels, historical archives, or a quiet space for study, Miami County’s bookstores and libraries contribute to the intellectual vitality of the region.

The post A Bookworm’s Paradise appeared first on Home Grown Great.

Latest articles

City Government

Restoration Board – Special Meeting

Event date: March 6, 2024 Event Time: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PMLocation: 260 S Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371
City Government

Restoration Board – Special Meeting

Event date: March 6, 2024 Event Time: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PMLocation: 260 S Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371
National News

Sports Parenting Email Newsletter Surpasses 3.5M Subscribers, Now the most read Newsletter in Youth Sports

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Six months ago iSport360 partnered with Stack Sports to launch a free weekly newsletter which has now become the largest sports parenting newsletter in youth sports today. With 3.5 million sports parent readers, many of whom are also coaches and sports organizers, the newsletter focuses on helping families play more and worry less. The curated newsletter includes stories about understanding the sports parent psyche, helping coaches and parents work together, nurturing empowered young athletes, nutrition and hydration for a healthy athlete, supporting players' physical and mental health, and so much more.
National News

MCT Releases Custom TBA Indications to Provide Price Discovery for Illiquid Coupons

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, today announced the release of pricing indications for the to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities (TBAs) used by mortgage lenders to hedge their open mortgage pipelines. TBA indications improve transparency in illiquid market segments and act as a key reference point on lenders' unique executions - critical data for generating accurate front-end borrower pricing.

More like this

City Government

Restoration Board – Special Meeting

Event date: March 6, 2024 Event Time: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PMLocation: 260 S Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371
City Government

Restoration Board – Special Meeting

Event date: March 6, 2024 Event Time: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PMLocation: 260 S Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371
National News

Sports Parenting Email Newsletter Surpasses 3.5M Subscribers, Now the most read Newsletter in Youth Sports

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Six months ago iSport360 partnered with Stack Sports to launch a free weekly newsletter which has now become the largest sports parenting newsletter in youth sports today. With 3.5 million sports parent readers, many of whom are also coaches and sports organizers, the newsletter focuses on helping families play more and worry less. The curated newsletter includes stories about understanding the sports parent psyche, helping coaches and parents work together, nurturing empowered young athletes, nutrition and hydration for a healthy athlete, supporting players' physical and mental health, and so much more.

TippNews Daily provides at the moment news for Tipp City government, school, business and local organizations. We are not affiliated with the Tippecanoe Gazette, the local newspaper.

Subscribe

To get email updates from TippNews

© TippNews DAILY from Bash Foo web design