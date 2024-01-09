(MIAMI COUNTY, OH--) The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, is partnering with Ohio Sibs and The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities to bring “Sibshops” program to Miami County. Sibshops provides brothers and sisters of siblings with developmental disabilities with peer support and information in a lively, recreational setting. Sibshops events are designed for siblings 7-13 years old are facilitated by Riverside employees.

At Sibshops events, siblings of children with support needs meet other siblings, discuss common joys and concerns, learn how others manage situations commonly experienced by siblings of children with support needs and learn more about the implications of the sibling’s support needs. Events often include a snack, game, craft and time to talk. Sibshops events also provide parents and other professionals with opportunities to learn more about the concerns and opportunities frequently experienced by brothers and sisters of people with support needs.

Dates for the 2024 Sibshops events are January 12 at We Love Birthday Parties in Troy, March 8 at The Troy Rec, May 10 at Connections of Tipp City, September 13 at a location to be announced, and November 8 at the Miami County YMCA’s Robinson Branch. Each of those dates will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. On July 12, the group will take a special outing to LaComedia Dinner Theater in Springboro to see The Wizard of Oz.

For parents who would like to learn more, Riverside will also host a Sibshops Meet and Greet event on Tuesday, January 30 from 6-7 p.m. at Riverside.

For more information, visit www.riversidedd.org/sibs or contact Karen Armentrout at sibs@riversidedd.org or 937-440-3000.

The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, known locally as Riverside, serves more than 1,000 people of all ages in Miami County. Riverside’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live, work and play as full members of our community. The organization’s vision is to build a community that supports and values people of all abilities. Riverside coordinates and provides funding for services people need to live full lives. These services include in-home care, adult day services, job training and transportation. These services are funded in part through local levy dollars and are delivered through a network of local provider agencies and independent caregivers. Riverside also directly provides case management, Early Intervention Services for children ages 0-3 with developmental delays through in-home services to help families stimulate development in communication skills, motor development, early learning skills and social-emotional development. Riverside also provides training for direct support staff to ensure the highest quality of care, as well as learning opportunities, recreational activities, Special Olympics programs and other valuable services. There are many opportunities to get involved. For more information about Riverside, visit riversidedd.org or call (937) 440-3000.