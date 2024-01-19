For Immediate Release: Student Art Contest NEW DATE!

From: Tipp City Area Arts Council / Lynn Shirk-Terrell

Help the Tipp City Area Arts Council celebrate Youth Art Month which is celebrated in March every year. “This month is set aside to celebrate and promote arts and arts education across the country. The month is specifically for the visual arts and is geared toward children of all ages.” (National Today)

The Student Art Contest & Exhibit is a free contest - sponsored by TCAAC – held to encourage creativity & imagination for our younger artists! Artwork should align with this year's challenge, “Give Peace a Chance”. The contest is open to all K–12 students in Tipp City and neighboring communities. All entries must be student's original concept, design, and execution. Artwork will be judged by a committee and winners will be chosen in each category. Artwork that does not meet ALL criteria listed on the contest entry form (see website below) will not be accepted.

Artwork should be dropped off between February 26–March 1, 2024, at Tipp Monroe Community Services, located at 3 E Main Street, Tipp City, Ohio. Art MUST be submitted no later than March 1, 2024, to be eligible for judging. For more details and submission form, visit www.tippcityartscouncil/student-art-contest.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Art Drop Off | February 26–March 1, 2024 | 8AM–5PM SUBMISSION DEADLINE | March 1, 2024 by 5PM

at Tipp Monroe Community Services 3 E Main Street | Tipp City, OH

EXHIBIT | March 4 – 15, 2024

Open to Public 10AM to 6 PM

at Randall Residence 6400 S County Road 25A | Tipp City, OH

RECEPTION & AWARDS | March 8, 2024 | 6:00PM Awards

Presented at 6:30PM Randall Residence

6400 S County Road 25A | Tipp City, OH

ART PICKUP |March 17, 2024 | 10AM to 2 PM