Spring has sprung! Looking for something to get you out of the house? Check out some of the great shows and concerts coming to Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) and Hobart Arena this Spring!

Lonestar- March 23rd @ 7:00pm APAC

Lonestar is going to rock the house at APAC with a rousing high-energy concert of their greatest hits!

World Championship Ice Racing Series- March 23rd @ 7:30pm Hobart Arena

World Championship ICE Racing is back at Hobart Arena for one heart-pounding night featuring some of the biggest names in professional motorcycle ICE racing and the most extreme racers on the untamed quads!

The Texas Tenors- April 6th @ 7:00pm APAC

The Texas Tenors are returning to APAC to celebrate their 15th anniversary tour!

Paul Reiser- April 13 @7:00pm APAC

Enjoy and evening of comedy at APAC with TV writer, actor, author, and beloved comedian Paul Reiser.

Beethoven & Brahms- May 11th @7:00pm APAC

Violinist Filip Pogady joins the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra for a sparkling concert of Beethoven and Brahms.

Music of The Eagles- May 18th @7:00pm APAC

“Take it to The Limit” with Hotel California as they celebrate the music of the rock band The Eagles.

Jo Dee Messina with Tracy Byrd- May 18th @ 7:30pm Hobart Arena

The Award-winning Nashville superstar duo of Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd will co-headline this stop at Hobart Arena on May 18, 2024.

For more events and concerts throughout Miami County, click HERE!

The post Spring Entertainment at Hobart Arena and Arbogast Performing Arts Center appeared first on Home Grown Great.