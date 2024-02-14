Whether you’re looking for a creative workspace or just a place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee, there’s no denying that coffee shops are the perfect place to get things done. With its cozy atmosphere, free wifi, and delicious coffee, Miami County has some of the best coffee spots around.

If you love coffee as much as we do, you’ll love this guide to the best coffee shops in Miami County. We’ve scoured the area for all the best spots to get your caffeine fix, from cozy cafes to chocolate shops. From basic brews to classic lattes, we’ve got the scoop on all the top places to get your daily dose of joe. So grab your mug and get ready to explore some of the best coffee shops around.

Coffee Shops in Miami County, Ohio

Enjoy handcrafted chocolates and coffee at Winans Chocolates and Coffees! Winans has more than 20 locations, 2 in Troy and 2 in Piqua, quickly becoming a coffee-time staple across Ohio. On their extensive menu, you can find handcrafted chocolates, coffee, teas, smoothies, and more. If one coffee isn’t enough, customers can also purchase a coffee subscription, or pick up a regular coffee blend to enjoy at home. Don’t forget to stock up on your favorite flavors in bulk with 5-pound bags of deliciously roasted beans. Stop in, warm up with a hot drink, and enjoy chocolate-covered treats, candies, and gifts at any location.

Purebred Coffee Co. is located in downtown Troy, Ohio. Aside from the cozy, exposed brick and big windows, they’ve got a killer coffee selection. Here, you can purchase refreshments, merchandise, and bagged coffee to enjoy at home. With the vast menu, there is something for everyone. Grab a latte, pour-over, cold brew, or a freshly baked pastry from the counter and relax. Don’t know what strikes your fancy? Chat with a barista to find the perfect cup for you. When the weather warms, sit on the outdoor patio and plan your next adventure in Miami County.

Glacier View Coffee is a coffee spot with a mission! The purpose of GVC is to be a practical meeting spot with high-quality brews and tasty treats. Who wouldn’t benefit from that? Located in Covington, Ohio, the shop has partnered with Boston Stoker and Blackberry Bakery Shop to provide baked goods to those who visit Covington. Grab a freshly baked sugar cookie or cinnamon roll and wash it down with an Americano, latte, nitro cold brew, or smoothie. They also serve sodas and teas if coffee isn’t your jam.

Located in Piqua, North Star Coffee Station offers the community a cup of joe and a little history. The name comes from “The North Star”, a newspaper founded by Fredrick Douglass. North Star Coffee Station uses the same principles in its business: teaching and encouraging others to do the right thing. Let the North Star Coffee Station guide you toward your next coffee beverage! In addition to a variety of espresso drinks, the menu features juices, baked goods, breakfast, and lunch items.

A unique coffee and ice cream shop housed in an old grain elevator and silo is a great way to enjoy a cup of coffee or a cool treat. Local Coffee and Cream is located at The Exchange in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. The old grain elevator and silo provide a unique setting, with its rustic charm and historic feel. Inside the coffee shop, customers can enjoy a variety of specialty coffees and teas, as well as sweet treats. Local Coffee and Cream’s ambiance is unique and industrial, with concrete countertops and garage doors. Stop in for a milkshake or a marshmallow latte!

Cafe 19 is your go-to spot for delicious eats and great coffee! Located in downtown West Milton, Cafe 19 is committed to supporting other local businesses, communities, and organizations. Stop in and grab yourself a cup of fresh coffee today! Follow their Facebook page for additional information and updates.

Whether you’re a morning person or an afternoon person, there’s something about the coffee shop atmosphere that just makes it the perfect place to relax and recharge. From the smell of freshly brewed coffee to the cozy seating and friendly baristas, it’s no wonder why they are such popular hangout spots. Add these spots to your list for your next visit to Miami County.

