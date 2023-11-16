Coming to Miami County for Thanksgiving to visit with family and friends? Looking for a fun place or event to meet up and celebrate? Look no further. Enjoy this list of events and gatherings all weekend long.

WinesGiving at Twenty One Barrels, November 22nd 6pm-9pm-

Come out the night before Thanksgiving and enjoy dinner from What the Taco and music by Mike Comstock Wednesday November 22nd from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Twenty One Barrels will also be open Saturday November 25th for your post Thanksgiving hang out. Twenty One Barrels will also be open Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving with food trucks, wine, and cider.

Liquid Lounge, November 22nd 8pm-12am-

Gather your friends and spend you Thanksgiving Eve at Liquid Lounge in Piqua! Enjoy drink specials, music from D.J. Lee, and food from Johnny Wontons.

Drew Ihle at Moeller Brew Barn, November 22nd 6pm-

It’s the night before Thanksgiving and Drew Ihle is live at the Brew Barn! From us for dinner, drinks and music before Turkey Day. Cheers!

Queen of Hearts at Crooked Handle, November 22nd 8pm-

Heading to Crooked Handle for a drink or dinner? Be sure to buy a ticket for the Queen of Hearts Drawing. Click HERE for more details and rules.

Permanent Jewelry at Craft Event Bar, November 22nd 6pm-8pm

Grab your family or friends and get permanent jewelry at the Cherry Street Bottle Shop! It’s the grown up version of a friendship bracelet, without the pain of matching tattoos. Make an evening of it with cocktails, grazing boards, and more! Basic bracelets start at $58. Limited space, sign up today.

Hobart Public Skate

Enjoy ice skating at Hobart Arena throughout all of Thanksgiving weekend. Dates and times are November 22 1:00pm – 3:00pm, Friday November 24 8:00pm – 10:00 pm, Saturday November 25 8:00pm – 10:00 pm, Sunday November 26 2:00pm – 4:00pm.

Admission: $7.00

Senior Citizens (60+): $4.00

Skate Rental: $3.00

Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve

Come out to Lost Creek Reserve for the drive through Holiday Lights starting November 25 6:00pm-9:00pm. Lights will also be open November 26 6:00pm-9:00pm and weekends throughout December.

For more activities and things to do in Miami County throughout the holiday season, check out homegrowngreat.com.

