KISSIMMEE and LAKE NONA, Fla., March 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Trevor Baddaloo, DPM, a board-certified podiatrist who previously worked with the Miami Heat, recently joined Florida podiatric group Modern Foot & Ankle and will begin seeing patients on Monday. Skilled in all facets of podiatric healthcare, Dr. Baddaloo also has a special interest in wound care, diabetic foot care, minimally-invasive procedures, and, most notably, sports medicine.
WASHINGTON, D.C., March 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Teal, a managed service provider for organizations that value responsive support and cybersecurity, invites business leaders to visit their booth at the Small Business Expo for three chances to win an iPad on April 4, 2024. Additionally, Teal staff will hand out free resources to help professionals improve their IT strategies.
Welcome to the sweetest and most spirited journey through Miami County! Get ready to indulge in the finest treats and libations this region has to offer, as you explore the 2024 Miami County Sweets & Spirits Trail. Whether you’re a local foodie or a curious traveler, prepare to satisfy your cravings and discover the irresistible flavors of Miami County! Troy A.M. Scott Distillery: Step into the world of A.M. Scott Distillery, which opened in downtown Troy, Ohio in 2022. Explore a wide array of meticulously crafted spirits featuring vodka, whiskey, and gin – each bottle telling a story of tradition
GREAT FALLS, Va., March 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- William L. Kovacs, an award winning author, presents "Devolution of Power: Rolling Back the Federal State to Preserve the Republic" (ISBN: 978-1960499790), a roadmap to promote freedom in a polarized nation by unwinding a massive federal government that cannot manage the complexity it has created. Unlike many books on government reform, "Devolution of Power" is not just a list of complaints that leave the reader seeking solutions.
