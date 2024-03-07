Welcome to the sweetest and most spirited journey through Miami County! Get ready to indulge in the finest treats and libations this region has to offer, as you explore the 2024 Miami County Sweets & Spirits Trail. Whether you’re a local foodie or a curious traveler, prepare to satisfy your cravings and discover the irresistible flavors of Miami County!

Troy

A.M. Scott Distillery: Step into the world of A.M. Scott Distillery, which opened in downtown Troy, Ohio in 2022. Explore a wide array of meticulously crafted spirits featuring vodka, whiskey, and gin – each bottle telling a story of tradition and quality. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just starting your journey into the world of craft spirits, there’s something here for everyone.

Tip: A.M. Scott offers 20% off your purchase on the trail (excludes alcohol).

Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co.: This bakery passionately crafts a variety of delicious hand-shaped breads, cookies, and pastries daily, including batards, baguettes, boules, challahs, ciabattas, focaccias, and more. With a belief that food should both nourish and inspire, they meticulously create each product with this ethos in mind, using only the finest locally sourced ingredients.

Tip: Bakehouse is a check-in-only location.

Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream: A full-service ice cream shop with a New Orleans twist featuring Louisiana-style snowballs. For an extra twist, try their Quackwich; a hot Jim’s donut stuffed with Hershey ice cream.

Tip: Ducky’s is a check-in-only location.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop: Filled wall to wall with every kind of candy you could possibly imagine, and then some. Grab one of the 250 kinds of candy bars or delicious ice cream cones, pick from bulk candy, or find a treat from a foreign country right here in Miami County. It is more than a candy store; it is an experience.

Tip: Grandpa Joe’s is a check-in-only location.

Hayner Distilling: Established by Lewis Hayner 155 years ago, Hayner Distilling in Troy, Ohio, flourished into one of the state’s largest distilleries and America’s premier mail-order whiskey provider. Today, they honor Lewis Hayner’s legacy by reintroducing Hayner Distilling to a new generation of whiskey lovers, echoing its beginnings along the Miami River in Troy, Ohio.

Tip: Hayner is a check-in-only location.

Moeller Brew Barn: Moeller Brew Barn Troy began its journey in 2019 as the second location of this well-loved establishment. Found within the historic First Lutheran Church of downtown Troy, this historic refurbished site is a great place to have a pint.

Tip: Moeller is offering a buy-one pizza, get-one 50% off on the trail.

Provisions Co & The Mayflower by A.M. Scott Distillery: While at The Mayflower, you will experience the perfect blend of vintage elegance and modern indulgence as you sip on cocktails, indulge in dinner offerings, and feel the magnetic energy of live entertainment (the Mayflower will be opening soon). Located in The Mayflower building, Provisions Co. offers visitors a curated collection of great products including handcrafted spirits by A.M. Scott Distillery.

Tip: At this location, you can receive 20% off your purchase on the trail (excludes alcohol).

Sweet Dreams Cake Shoppe: Your imagination can run wild at Sweets Dreams Cake Shoppe while discovering all of the sweet treats available at this location. From cakes to cookies and muffins to cupcakes, the sugar and sprinkles will be plentiful at this stop on the Sweets & Spirits Trail.

Tip: Sweets Dreams is a check-in-only location.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees has two locations in Troy: Indulge in the ultimate taste tease, where the richness of chocolate meets the flirtatious zing of sea salt, caramels, and sweet treats that would tempt any chocolate lover.

Tip: Winans are check-in-only locations.

Long Shots Restaurant and Driving Range: Swing a driver and enjoy America’s favorite dessert, ice cream, on the sweets and spirits trail in Miami County! It’s the perfect stop for pairing fun along the way.

Tip: Long Shots is a check-in-only location on the trail.

Piqua

Bits and Pieces: This stop on the trail brings you to the home of rolled ice cream, edible cookie dough, and Italian ice and sandwiches. Create your own flavor or order off their creative menu of delightful creations.

Tip: Bits and Pieces offers 25% off your total purchase on the trail.



Crooked Handle Brewing Co.: The Crooked Handle Brewing Company founders were introduced to brewing craft beer in 2008. They spent their weekends in a small garage on a horse farm crafting beers using nothing more than a couple of igloo coolers, a small kettle, and a propane turkey fryer. Today, you have the Crooked Handle Brewing Co., where you can have brews and bites!

Tip: Crooked Handle Brewing Co. is a check-in-only location.

Dobo’s Delights Bake Shoppe: You will find this authentic Hungarian bakery in the heart of Miami Country, where Cindy Dobo has been creating delicious bites, phenomenal cakes, and plenty of baked goods for your drive around on the Sweets and Spirits Trail.

Tip: Enjoy 10% off your entire purchase on the trail.

Susie’s Big Dipper: Step into their unique space, where the aroma of freshly made waffle cones will tempt you to order not one but two cones in this spot. Susie meticulously crafts all the ice cream in-house, adding their personal touch to each flavor.

Tip: Susie’s is a check-in-only location.

This & That’s Candy on Main: Step in and take a trip down memory lane with their collection of retro candy, toys, and flavored soda. Browse through a wide selection of sweets and toys from years past and relive the memories of your childhood. From classic candies like Pop Rocks and Nerds to vintage toys like Tamagotchis and Super Soakers, they have it all.

Tip: This & That’s is offering trail users 25% off your total purchase.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees has two locations in Piqua: Stop at Winans in Piqua, the town where Winans has been making hand-crafted chocolate since 1961. Winans has a chocolate heart bringing joy to people’s lives every day.

Tip: Winans are check-in-only locations.

New Carlisle

Indian Creek Distillery: Grab the Spirit of America in a bottle right here in Miami County! This century farm has been distilling since they settled sans prohibition. Thanks to history, you can still see the original stills and get you some Staley spirit!

Tip: If you buy one Sweet Shot from The Stillhouse, you can get one for 50% at this stop on the trail.

West Milton

HomeTowne Bakes LLC: One of Miami County’s newest stops on the trail, when visitors step into HomeTowne Bakes, they will be delighted by the options that await. Muffins, cupcakes, brownies, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and more are what’s in store. And make sure to try a sweet or savory koache (Czech pastries); the sweets ones are similar to a Danish with filling and the savory ones are similar to a pig in a blanket.

Tip: HomeTowne Bakes offers 10% off your entire purchase on the trail.

Old Mason Winery & Vineyard Inc.: Discover the passion of handcrafted wines at Old Mason Winery & Vineyard, a family-owned and operated winery since April 2013. From humble beginnings as a hobby to crafting award-winning wines, they take pride in the dedication and care they put into each bottle.

Tip: When stopping at Old Mason on the trail you can receive 10% off an appetizer.

Tate’s Tasty Treats: A dairy bar located in West Milton is the hometown spot that is perfect for anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth cravings or grab a quick bite to eat. From lunch to dinner, this spot has all your favorite sweets and eats; swing by and indulge in a treat that will delight your taste buds!

Tip: Tate’s is a check-in-only location on the trail.

Tipp City

Rad Candy Company: Introducing Rad Candy Company – the perfect sweet treat for all your snacking needs on the trail! Our high-quality candies are made with the finest ingredients, ensuring a delicious and satisfying taste with every bite. Whether you’re looking for a mid-day pick-me-up or a sweet indulgence, add this to your list.

Tip: Rad Candy Company is a check-in-only location.

Bodega Market: All ice cream at Bodega Market is made in-house, in small batches. There are typically 12 different flavors with at least one dairy-free option. Key lime is a crowd favorite along with pumpkin in the fall. Bodega is also famous for its cinnamon rolls baked daily. Be sure to satisfy that sweet tooth while on the trail with a visit to Bodega Market.

Tip: Bodega Market is a check-in-only location.

Bradford

Twenty-One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine: Discover the charm of Twenty-One Barrels, where Danielle and Shaun Pierce have crafted a haven for beverage enthusiasts since 2020 in Bradford, Ohio. From meticulously crafted hard ciders to effervescent canned wines, their diverse offerings promise a taste adventure like no other. Hard Cider enthusiasts will enjoy the rustic yet welcoming taproom on the 20-acre farm, where tradition meets innovation.

Tip: Twenty-One Barrels is a check-in-only location.

Start your journey on the 2024 Miami County Sweets & Spirits Trail today, and start earning points towards some great prizes!

Brandy Gleason is the CEO of Gleason Media, LLC. , chief writer at Gleason Family Adventure, and creator of the Ohio Road Trips Facebook group. She has written three books, 100 Things to Do in Ohio’s Amish Country Before You Die, and co-wrote the Ohio section of Midwest Road Trip Adventures and Midwest State Parks, and 100 Things to Do in Ohio Before You Die will be released in 2024. She has spoken at National Conventions on education and conferences on travel, was a brand ambassador for THOR industries in 2021, and is currently a Heartland RVs brand ambassador.

Brandy loves to travel and explore and has a passion for the environment, sustainability, and the outdoors. She buckles up for a road trip any time she can, and her driving force behind her writing and social media is to encourage others to find their own adventures. One of her favorite quotes is “In order to write about life first you must live it.” by Ernest Hemingway, and she fully embraces each day.

Social Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gleason_family_adventure/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gleasonfamilyadventure

Pintrest: https://www.pinterest.com/gleasonfamilyadventure/

Blog: www.gleasonfamilyadventure.com

Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/ohioroadtrips

The post Start Your Journey on the Miami County Sweets & Spirits Trail! appeared first on Home Grown Great.