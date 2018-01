Dayton-Montgomery County Scholarship Program Coordinator Jenni Guanciale was the speaker at the Rotary meeting. She outlined the College Promise Program which sponsors 50 disadvantaged eighth grades student each year that have shown academic promise to that the dream of attending and graduating from college becomes a reality. Mentors are always needed along with donations. www.dmcsp.org Pictured are Jenni Guanciale and Program Chairperson Jason Thompson.