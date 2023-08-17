Love biking? Love donuts? Look no further. Come to downtown Troy Saturday, August 26th for the Tour de Donut, The Sweetest Ride in Ohio!

The Tour de Donut is a unique bicycle event where your ability to eat donuts is just as important as your ability to ride. The event is a mass start timed ride where riders visit stops along the way to eat donuts. For each donut the rider eats (and keeps down) during the ride, 5 Minutes are taken off their final time.

Start your sweet weekend with Donut Jam on Friday night, August 25th, at Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy. Enjoy music from Shannon Clark & the Sugar, 5:00pm-7:00pm, and Zack Attack, 7:30pm-10:30pm, children and family activities, and more. Along with the DORA being in effect, Troy Main Street will be selling beer as a fundraiser.

Saturday is race day. starting off the day, kids races happen downtown Troy before the main events. There are multiple lengths of the Tour de Donut. Choose from a variety of races with a range of lengths from 10 miles, the donut hole, to almost 60 miles, the Double D! For more information on routes click HERE.

Not riding this year? Come enjoy various activities throughout downtown Troy! Check out booths from COSI, Armstrong Space Museum, Brukner Nature Center, Dino Buddies and more as well as face painting, games, and the WACO plane train! Click HERE a schedule of events and happenings Friday and Saturday.

Registration is open! Sign up today to join the Sweetest Ride in Ohio.

