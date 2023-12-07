Looking for Santa? He’s all over Miami County! Check out where to find him below.

Lost Creek Reserve, Troy

Visit with Santa during the Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve December 8th. Pre-registration is required.

Hickory River Smokehouse, Tipp City

Enjoy a BBQ dinner with Santa in Tipp City, Friday December 8th 5pm-8pm.

Lincoln Community Center, Troy

Enjoy breakfast with Santa at The Lincoln Community Center Saturday December 9th 8:30am-11am

Piqua Center

December 10th noon-5pm come get your picture taken with Santa at the Piqua Center.

Tipp City Public Library

Meet Santa at the Tipp City Public Library on December 12th 6:30pm-8pm

Liquid Lounge, Piqua

Enjoy donuts with Santa and friends at Liquid Lounge in Piqua December 16th 10am-12pm.

El Taco, Covington

Come take a picture with Santa at El Taco in Covington December 23rd 5pm-7pm.

The Santa House, Troy

Visit with Santa throughout December at the Santa House in Downtown Troy.

