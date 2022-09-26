This serves as notice that the FIRE/EMS Council Sub-Committee will be meeting on Tuesday, October 4th, beginning at 6:00 PM at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, Ohio.
Persons interested in observing this meeting are welcome to attend.
