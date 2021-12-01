The Smith family would like to welcome children of all ages to drop off letters to Santa at their home located at 5486 Worley Rd, Tipp City, OH 45371

The home, front yard, and pond are decorated with tens of thousands of beautiful lights and Christmas ornaments that are sure to bring cheer and smiles to all. Children can drop off their letters to Santa, and if they include a return address, Santa has been known to respond!

The Smith family would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.