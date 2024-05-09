Summer Car Shows in Miami County

What’s better on a summer day than a car show? Miami County has many car shows for you to explore this summer. Check out some of them below!

Downtown Troy Cruise In- May 11 10:00am-2:00pm

Get to Downtown Troy for some great classic cars! While downtown, grab a bite to eat and stop in at some of the local businesses. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, $15 per vehicle.

Strawberry Festival Cruise In- June 2 10:00am-2:00pm

This annual car show is a fan favorite of Strawberry Festival attendees. Registration starts at 8am Sunday at Troy Community Park and is $10 per car cash only. Dash plaques will be given to the first 300 cars.

Downtown Tipp City Jeep Cruise In– June 7 4:00pm-9:00pm

Come enjoy a night of Jeeps and explore Downtown Tipp City’s local eateries and shops at the second annual Jeep Cruise In. All jeeps are welcome!

Rock ‘N Roll Car Show– June 22 12:00pm-5:00pm



The Rock ‘N Roll Car Show is cruising back to Downtown Piqua this summer. Enjoy a variety of unique and classic cars on display during Rock Piqua!

Piquafest Car Show– July 4 3:00pm-8:00pm



The Piqua Center is again hosting their annual car show at Piquafest. Registration is $10 per vehicle and opens at 3:00pm with awards at 7:30pm. Dash magnets will be given to the first 50 vehicles.

Trans Am Show-August 24 5:00pm-9:00pm

The Trans Am Nationals is back in Tipp City for their annual car show! Enjoy a night downtown, stop in at the local businesses, grab a bite to eat, and check out all the cars.

Mum Festival-September 28-29

Come to downtown Tipp City for the annual Mum Festival Car Show! More details to come.

Cars & Cones Cruise In- West Milton Wednesdays 4:00pm-9:00pm

Visit Tate’s Tasty Treats on Wednesdays May 1st-October 30th (weather dependent) for Cars and Cones.

For more events and activities in Miami County click HERE.

